               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China's Inclusive Loans To Small Businesses Grow In January


2/24/2024 3:09:25 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's inclusive loans to micro and small enterprises registered an increase in January as the country steps up financial support for the real economy, official data showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

As of the end of January, outstanding inclusive loans extended to small and micro businesses rose 24.41 percent from a year ago to 29.91 trillion yuan (about 4.21 trillion U.S. dollars), according to data from the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA).

The figure was up 850 billion yuan compared to the start of 2024, the NFRA said.

The share of credit loans in inclusive loans to small and micro businesses has gone up in recent years. Data showed that outstanding credit loans stood at 7.35 trillion yuan last month, surging 48.96 percent year on year.

MENAFN24022024000195011045ID1107894712

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search