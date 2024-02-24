Ukraine Signs Deals On Security Assurances With Italy, Canada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine signed bilateral agreements on security assurances with Italy and Canada.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated this during a press conference in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Canada. The document provides for Canada to allocate more than CAD 3 billion in macro-financial and defense aid to Ukraine in 2024.

Zelensky and foreign leaders lay flowers at "Wall of Memory" on Mykhailivska Square

"Today (February 24 - ed.) we concluded bilateral security agreements with Italy and Canada. That is, on the day marking the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we once again prove that, despite all difficulties and challenges, the country will only become stronger and will always be together with our partners in the free world," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

The president thanked the prime minister of Canada for concluding the agreement, which lays down defense support for Ukraine for his year, a principled position on supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO, specific opportunities for cooperation in defense production, cyber security development, demining, and protection of critical infrastructure. Zelensky emphasized that the relevant agreement will be valid until Ukraine joins the Alliance.

Zelensky addresses nation from war-torn Hostomel Airfield

In a Facebook posting, the president thanked the prime minister of Canada and all Canadians for standing with Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war.

Also, the president of Ukraine said he had held talks with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni regarding joint work at the G7 level.

"We have a security agreement with Italy. We emphasize the key aspects of cooperation at the European and Euro-Atlantic levels, in the defense area. We appreciate Italy's decision to continue providing support to Ukraine, our people, and our soldiers until the end of 2024 and for the duration of the agreement. We are grateful that security issues will in the future remain a priority in the activity of the community of the largest democracies of the Group of Seven," added the head of the Ukrainian state.

Video: OP

"Our meetings with the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni are always meaningful. An important result of today's meeting was the signing of a bilateral security agreement. The document lays a solid foundation for a long-term security partnership between Ukraine and Italy," the president stated.

According to him, further support for Ukraine in the context of Italy's presidency of the G7 was also discussed.

"I thank Italy for its support to Ukraine, in particular to our defense capability and reconstruction of our state, and for continuing to provide military aid to Ukraine until the end of 2024," Zelensky emphasized.

The president emphasized the need to do everything possible to make 2024 a decisive year in many respects for the restoration of Ukraine and the world's real and long-term security.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, to implement the agreements of the Vilnius NATO summit, Ukraine is concluding bilateral security agreements with the Allies. Earlier, four agreements were signed off – with the UK, France, Germany, and Denmark.

Photo: President's Office