King Fahd to Beijing Daxing: 7 largest airports in the World

Embark on a journey through the skies as we explore the world's largest airports. From the vast expanse of Saudi Arabia's King Fahd International to the bustling terminals of Denver's DIA, join us in discovering the gateways that connect nations and cultures

Nestled in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, King Fahd spans nearly 300 square miles. Once a U.S. airbase, it's now a bustling commercial hub, boasting three terminals

Colorado's pride, DIA, covers 53 square miles. Its mammoth size hosts over 69 million passengers annually and offers an eclectic mix of art, dining, and retail

Stretching over 26 square miles, DFW reigns as Texas's aviation giant. With its mall-like atmosphere and extensive flight network, it's a traveler's paradise

Florida's beacon of travel, covering 20 square miles. With a Hyatt Hotel and over 120 shops and restaurants, it's more than just an airport-it's an experience

Washington, D.C.'s aviation gem, spanning 18 square miles. Boasting diverse amenities, from gourmet markets to kid's play areas, it caters to every traveler's needs

China's architectural marvel, covering 18 square miles. Its innovative design and state-of-the-art facilities make it a beacon of modern aviation

Houston's aviation powerhouse, sprawling across 17 square miles. With its extensive facilities and passenger hubs, it's a bustling hub for international travel