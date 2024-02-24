All Russian Murderers, Including Putin, To Be Held Accountable - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All Russian murderers, starting with President Vladimir Putin, will be held to account for everything they have done during the war in Ukraine.

This was emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo from the Hostomel Airfield, Ukrinform reports citing the broadcast of the event.

"All Russian murderers, starting with Putin, will definitely be held accountable for all they have done. And we will ensure justice for Ukraine. Thanks to this battle of ours, the world will definitely be convinced again that there is no one stronger than the nation which believes in itself. This is one of the most important rules and it is the rule of life in the world. Nations must believe in themselves so that no one is allowed to break life," he said.

Zelensky noted that he is proud of the Ukrainian people.

"Let us all be worthy of our bravest people, who at different times fought for Ukraine's freedom and sacrificed their lives so that Ukraine could live on," the president added.

It should be recalled that on February 24, 2022, the Russian army launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.