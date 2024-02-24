Sharpshooter Of Infamous Gogi Gang Nabbed In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested the main sharpshooter of the Gogi gang involved in firing at a property dealer office for extortion of Rs one crore in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ankit a.k.a Vishal a.k.a Yamraj (23), a resident of Karala in Delhi.

Police said that several incidents of extortion, murders and attempt to murders have taken place in the Delhi area and Yogesh Tunda-Dinesh Karala, handling Gogi gang, has created havoc and unrest among the common masses.

“A police team was tasked to bust the nexus operating in the area. The team worked relentlessly day and night, and through manual and technical surveillance managed to gather valuable information about the associates of the dreaded criminals, who are operating from behind the bars,” said a senior police official.

On February 15, an incident of firing occurred at a property dealer of King & company, Sector-5 Rohini, for extortion as he refused to pay Rs one Crore extortion money to Dinesh Karal-Gogi gang.

During the probe, it was revealed that Ankit was involved in the above said incident and raids were conducted on the suspected hideouts of the accused person in the area of Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“On certain occasions, he narrowly escaped from the clutches of police. The criminal was using all possible ways to remain elusive and it was very difficult to keep a constant tab on his movements as he was changing his mobile number and the hideouts quite frequently to evade his arrest. However, the team did not lose patience and kept on chasing him,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar.

On Wednesday, Ankit was nabbed near Japanese Park, Rohini when he had arrived there to discuss the next course of action with his associates as the property dealer refused to pay the extortion money.

“During his cursory search, one loaded pistol and one live cartridge was recovered from his possession,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Ankit was arrested in 2019 under section of Arms Act for the first time and was behind the bars for three months.

“In 2019, he again went to jail in a POCSO case. After coming out on bail, he started committing crime with more desperation and became the main sharpshooter of the Gogi gang,” said the DCP.

Police said that Ankit used to remain in contact with main kingpins of the gang from behind the bars.

Earlier in January, in a series of raids in multiple states, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch had arrested eight members while two juveniles have been apprehended of Gogi gang, who were running an extortion racket in the national capital and its peripherals.