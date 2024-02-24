Anil Kapoor Drops A Still With Vijayashanti Marking 35 Yrs Of ‘Eeshwar’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Taking a trip down memory lane, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, on Saturday, shared the poster of 1989 K. Vishwanath-directorial film 'Eeshwar', celebrating its 35 years.

'Eeshwar' was a Hindi remake of 1986 Telugu film titled 'Swathi Muthyam'. The original film has Kamal Haasan and Radhika in the lead.

The Hindi version features Anil as Ishwarchand Vishnuchand Brahmanand Verma. Actress Vijayashanti portrayed the character of Lalita.

Sharing the film's poster and a romantic still on Instagram Stories, Anil wrote:“35 years of Eeshwar.”

The movie revolves around a story of a young man who faces various challenges and struggles in life. It was also remade in Kannada as 'Swathi Muthu'.

On the work front, Anil was last seen in 'Fighter' and 'Animal'. He next has 'House Owner' in the pipeline.