Mod Approves Financial Incentive For Service Athletes

New Delhi, Feb 24 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a financial incentive for the armed forces personnel who bagged medals in the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China in September-October 2023.

The Ministry of Defence said that both for Asian Games as well as Asian Para Games, the gold medal winners will receive a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each, silver medal winners Rs 15 lakh each and bronze medal winners Rs 10 lakh each.

The ministry said that the Defence Minister also approved cash rewards to 45 medal winners, including seven Para athletes.

“These 45 athletes won 9 Gold, 18 Silver and 17 Bronze medals in the Asian Games and 1Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze medals in Asian Para Games,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that this financial incentive will further motivate these athletes to exhibit an even better performance at qualifying events of the Paris Olympics Games 2024 for which they are currently preparing.