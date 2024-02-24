United States E-Invoicing Market Trends| Size, Share, Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” United States E-Invoicing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 20234-2032 “. The United States e-invoicing market size reached US$ 3,356.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14,412.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.58% during 2024-2032.

Rising Demand for Process Efficiency:

In the United States, businesses are increasingly acknowledging the advantages of electronic invoicing in enhancing process efficiency and cutting costs. E-invoicing streamlines the invoice processing workflow, diminishing the time and effort required for manual invoicing. This automation not only reduces errors but also accelerates payment cycles, enhancing cash flow management. Furthermore, e-invoicing eliminates the necessity for physical storage and paper-based procedures, resulting in substantial cost reductions. The growing demand for these operational efficiencies is propelling the widespread adoption of e-invoicing among businesses in the United States, thereby fueling the market's growth.

Increasing Government Support:

Governmental regulations and initiatives aimed at advancing digital transformation in financial transactions play a substantial role in propelling the e-invoicing market in the United States. The government's commitment to electronic invoicing is motivated by the desire to improve operational efficiency, diminish paper consumption, and combat fraud. The enforcement of e-invoicing requirements for dealings with government entities establishes a precedent that fosters adoption within the private sector as well. This regulatory impetus is not only streamlining procurement processes but also promoting quicker, more transparent, and secure transactions.

Technological Advancements:

The expansion of the e-invoicing market in the United States is significantly influenced by technological progress. The incorporation of cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology is enhancing the accessibility, reliability, and security of e-invoicing solutions. These advancements facilitate automated invoice processing, real-time tracking, and heightened data security, leading to improved operational efficiencies and cost reductions for businesses. The ongoing innovation in e-invoicing technology is enticing businesses to embrace electronic invoicing systems, driving the growth of the market.

By Channel:



B2B

B2C Others

B2B represented the largest market segment as it involves the digital exchange of invoices between companies.

By Deployment Type:



Cloud-based On-premises

Cloud-based accounted for the largest market share as solutions are hosted on remote servers and accessed via the internet.

By Application:



Energy and Utilities

FMCG

E-Commerce

BFSI

Government Others

E-commerce accounted for the largest market share as e-invoicing is an integral part of e-commerce, which enhances operational efficiency and customer experience.

By Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

South accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

E-Invoicing is being actively advocated by the U.S. government as a means to diminish paper waste and enhance the efficiency of financial processes. Measures such as the Prompt Payment Act are encouraging federal agencies to adopt electronic invoicing practices. Concurrently, businesses across diverse industries are undergoing digital transformation, with a notable transition from paper-based to electronic invoicing systems to boost efficiency and lower expenses. Additionally, the rising popularity of Cloud-based e-invoicing solutions is attributed to their scalability, accessibility, and straightforward implementation, providing businesses with flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

