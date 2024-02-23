Arrest Warrant For Jail-Bound Five-Term Calidonia Rep

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Ar

The Judicial Investigation Directorate of the National Police has received the arrest warrant from the first liquidating court for Ramón Ashby, representative of the Calidonia district for five consecutive terms.

Ashby, was sentenced in 2019 to 60 months in prison for embezzlement against the community board of the township in the district of Panama.



In the first instance, the Eleventh Criminal Circuit Court, First Judicial Circuit, issued a conviction against Ashby on November 18, 2019. This sentence of 60 months in prison was confirmed by the Second Court of Justice on July 6, 2021.

Subsequently, the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, in a resolution of June 8, 2023, did not admit the appeals presented by Ashby's defense.

During the investigation carried out by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, it was established that an audit by the Comptroller General of the Republic revealed that the Calidonia Community Board did not support expenses related to personnel contracts, purchase of goods and services for the sum of $505,355.

Ashby has been a representative of Calidonia for the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD).