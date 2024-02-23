Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 22nd February 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,667.4 1.5% 7.3% RSISX USD Index 1,639.5 1.5% 7.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 16,944.8 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 12.8 # of Traded Companies 67 Traded Shares (mn)/d 16,782 # of Companies (Up) 28 Total Trades (#/d) 3,378 # of Companies (Down) 22 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,672 # of Companies (Not changed) 17 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,903 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.090 28.6% 12.5% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.910 15.1% 20.9% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.560 14.3% 19.1% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 2.800 12.0% 75.0% AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac. IKLV 1.950 8.3% 21.9% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Economy Bank BEFI 0.210 -32.3% -30.0% Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 0.800 -14.9% -27.3% Iraqi Land Transport (UCM) SILT 2.180 -14.5% 17.2% Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance NGIR 0.310 -8.8% 6.9% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 20.000 -8.7% 68.1% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 10,035.3 7,602.5 59.2% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 2,220.5 1,682.2 13.1% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,092.6 827.7 6.4% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 636.8 482.4 3.8% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 448.8 340.0 2.6%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,833 14,649.2 11,097.9 86.5% Industry 644 1,292.5 979.2 7.6% Telecom 185 315.6 239.1 1.9% Agriculture 253 258.6 195.9 1.5% Services 302 219.4 166.2 1.3% Hotels&Tourism 135 185.0 140.2 1.1% Insurance 18 24.2 18.3 0.1% Investment 8 0.3 0.2 0.0% Grand Total 3,378 16,944.8 12,837.0 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



Two cross transactions occurred on 10.1 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, valued at IQD10.1 bn and corresponding to 4.0% of BMUI's capital.

Subscription on the capital increase of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) through an 8.3% rights issue and an 11.3% bonus issue, increasing from IQD255.0 bn to IQD305.0 bn, ended on Feb. 18.

ISX announced that on Feb. 20, 2024, the deposit operations for the first issuance of reconstruction bonds will begin in the deposit center. The bonds will be launched for trading starting Mar. 19, 2024 on the bond platform.

On February 20, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) signed a contract for electronic payment methods and POS services with Tadabul Electronic Payment Company (an Iraqi company established under the Companies Law), which is part of the requirements for financial and technical development in Iraq and the advancement of financial transactions with society in providing financial services.

Rehab Karbala (HKAR) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 450 mn shares starting Feb. 20 from the capital increase to IQD7.95 bn through a 6% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

The AGM of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) has been postponed to Feb. 22 due to a lack of quorum.

Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) will hold its AGM on Mar. 2 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. The company had already been suspended from trading by ISX on July 26, 2023, due to not disclosing its financial statements. The location of the General Administration and the main branch of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank (BAIB) has changed by moving to the new building owned by the bank which is located in Baghdad (Yarmouk, Adjacent to Al-Mansour district).

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) resumed trading on Feb. 18 after holding its two AGMs on Nov. 26 and Jan. 25 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements, electing four original and four alternative board members, and decided to distribute IQD1.0 cash dividend per share, corresponding to an 8.7% dividend yield.

Original shares of AL-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) resumed trading on Feb. 21 after holding its AGM on Feb. 17 in which they discussed and approved 2018 until 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD2.0 bn to IQD5.0 bn through a 150% rights issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. Original shares of Economy Bank (BEFI) resumed trading on Feb. 22 after holding its AGM on Feb. 14 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 15.6% rights issue and a 4.4% bonus issue.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) starting Feb. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.