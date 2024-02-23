Fresh Record For S&P

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks rose Friday, building on the strong gains seen in the previous session as investors looked to end the week on a high note.
The Dow Jones Industrials gained 187.05 points to 39,256.16.
The S&P 500 index jumped 16.03 points to 5,103.06, breaking about 5,100 for the first time.
The NASDAQ index added 8.02 points to 16,049.64.
Block surged more than 21% after fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. Carvana climbed 30% after the used car retailer said it expects retail units to grow in 2024.
All three major averages are on track for winning weeks: The S&P 500 is pacing for a 2% advance, while the NASDAQ has gained 2.2% so far this week. The Dow is up 1.4% for the period.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.30% from Thursday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $1.83 to $76.78 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices hiked $6.60 to $2,037.30.
