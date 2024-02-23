Shahed's Strike On High-Rise Building In Dnipro: Man's Body Was Pulled Out Of Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipro, a man's body was recovered from the rubble of a multi-story building hit by an enemy drone.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"The body of a man was taken out from under the rubble of a house in Dnipro that was destroyed by a drone. Last night he was killed by Russians when he was just resting in his apartment," the head of the regional military administration wrote.

The search for the woman, who was probably at home at the time of the strike, continues.

Three people killed in Odesa by Russian drone attack

Earlier it was reported that at night a Russian "Shahed" hit a multi-story building . Eight people were injured, two of them in the hospital.

Residents of the two buildings are to be relocated. All utility services continue to work at the site, including heating, water, and gas companies, as communications have been disconnected in the damaged high-rise since the night before.

Photo: Dnipropetrovska RMA\Telegram