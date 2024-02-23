Russian Troops Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are shelling Kherson again, and explosions are heard in the city. Read also: Russian troops shell Inhulets in Kherson region, injuring woman

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! Very loud in the coastal areas. The enemy is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank," he said in the post.

As reported, a 47-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling of Ingulets in the Kherson region.