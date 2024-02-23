Russian Troops Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are shelling Kherson again, and explosions are heard in the city. Read also: Russian troops shell Inhulets in Kherson region, injuring woman
The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Explosions are heard in Kherson! Very loud in the coastal areas. The enemy is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank," he said in the post.
As reported, a 47-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling of Ingulets in the Kherson region.
MENAFN23022024000193011044ID1107892478
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.