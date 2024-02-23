Brink Calls For Continued Support For Ukraine After Russia's Barbaric Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's barbaric attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine emphasize why partners should continue to support Ukraine.

This was emphasized by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“That night, Russia continued its relentless attack on Ukrainian ports and industrial base, launching multiple attacks on Odesa and Dnipro. Our thoughts are with those who died and were injured. These barbaric attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure underscore why we must continue to support Ukraine”, she wrote.

As reported, Russian troops attacked 10 regions of Ukraine over the day. A nine-story building in Dnipro was hit, and the enemy also hit an enterprise. Eight people were injured.

Russiafrontline power plant, injuring six power engineers

In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and 19 were injured over the day.

In Odesa, a drone crashed into a civilian enterprise in the coastal zone. A fire broke out. A security guard was rescued from the damaged building and was not injured. While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of three victims.

The invaders made 287 attacks in the Kherson region (fired 1,716 shells).