Focus On TSX-Listed Junior Miners: (TSXV: TWR) (TSXV: DMX) (TSXV: PERU) (TSXV: NILI)

announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the mining sector.

The newest mining companies explore for precious metals including gold, silver and copper as well as green energy metals such as lithium, uranium and vanadium.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Tower Resources Ltd . (TSXV: TWR ) is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

District Metals Corp . (TSXV:DMX.V ) is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the uranium-vanadium Viken Deposit, which is an asset with substantial exploration and development expenditures that resulted in the definition of large historic polymetallic resource estimates in 2010 and 2014. The Viken Deposit is amongst the largest deposits by total historic mineral resources of uranium and vanadium in the world.

WestGold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX ; OTCQX:WGXRF ) is a debt free and profitable, Western Australian gold miner fully leveraged to the gold price. With more than 1,300km2 of tenure, Westgold is the dominant gold miner in the Murchison and Bryah regions of Western Australia and, uniquely amongst peers, an owner-operator of all of its underground mines. With a new team, increasing operational delivery and free cash flow, no debt and a strong balance sheet, Westgold is well positioned to build value for its shareholders.

Chakana Copper Corp . (TSXV: PERU ) is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the Soledad Project located in the Ancash region of Peru, a highly favorable mining jurisdiction with supportive communities. The Soledad Project is notable for the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization that is hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes and other intrusion-related styles of mineralization.

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCQX: NILIF ) (TSX-V: NILI ) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM ) is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life. Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Yellow Cake PLC (OTCQX: YLLXF ; AIM: YCA ) is a London-quoted company, headquartered in Jersey, which offers exposure to the uranium spot price. This is achieved through its strategy of buying and holding physical triuranium octoxide ("U 3 O 8 "). It may also seek to add value through other uranium related activities. Yellow Cake seeks to generate returns for shareholders through the appreciation of the value of its holding of U 3 O 8 and its other uranium related activities in a rising uranium price environment. The business is differentiated from its peers by its ten-year Framework Agreement for the supply of U 3 O 8 with Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium producer. Yellow Cake currently holds 20.16 million pounds of U 3 O 8 , all of which is held in storage in Canada and France.

Terra Uranium Limited (ASX: T92 ) is a mineral exploration company strategically positioned in the Athabasca Basin, Canada, a premium uranium province hosting the world's largest and highest-grade uranium deposits. Canada is a politically stable jurisdiction with established access to global markets. Using the very best people available and leveraging our in-depth knowledge of the Basin's structures and deposits we are targeting major discoveries under cover that are close to existing production infrastructure. We have a philosophy of doing as much as possible internally and working closely with the local communities. The Company is led by a Board and Management with considerable experience in Uranium. Our dedicated exploration team is based locally in Saskatoon, Canada.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

