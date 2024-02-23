'Dilli Chalo' Protest March By Farmers Stayed Till Feb 29

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 23 (IANS) With the deadlock between farmer unions and the Centre continuing, the next course of action will be decided on February 29 until which the 'Dilli Chalo; march has been suspended, farmers leaders announced on Friday.
However, the farmers will continue to stay at the interstate borders, farmer union leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal told the media at Khanuari border.
MENAFN23022024000231011071ID1107891818
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.