China Markets Mark 9 Straight Days Of Gains

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index docked 17.09 points, or 0.1%, to 16,725.86.

Japan stocks were closed for trading on Friday for the Emperor's Birthday holiday. Japan markets led gains in the previous session, with the

Nikkei 225 closing at a new all-time high of 39,098.68, surpassing the previous record of 38,915.87 set in 1989.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 edged up 3.07 points, or 0.1%, to 3,489.14, extending its winning streak for nine days in a row.

Data showed sales prices of newly built commercial housing in first-tier cities fell 0.3% month-over-month in January, with declines narrowing by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.

At the end of last year, the country's troubled property market clocked its worst declines in new home prices in nearly nine years.

In other markets

Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 38.03 points, or 1.2%, to 3,184.91.

In Korea, the Kospi took on 3.43 points, or 0.1%, to 2,667.70.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index gained 36.41 points, or 0.2%, to 18,889.19.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 hiked 29.57 points, or 0.3%, to 11,719.82.

In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 32.34 points, or 0.4%, to 7,643.59.











