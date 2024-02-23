Azerbaijan MFA Responds To Armenian PM's Accusations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's accusations against Azerbaijan in
an interview with France 24 TV channel, Azernews reports.
The Ministry said in a statement that Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan's groundless accusations against our country in an
interview with France 24 TV channel are aimed at creating tension
in the region and dealing another blow to the peace process.
It was noted that after the last meeting between the leaders
held on the initiative of the German Chancellor, such statements by
Armenia and the choice of France as the venue are regarded as an
indicator of France's continued negative influence on the peace
process, being disrespect on Armenia's part to Germany's
efforts:
"The allegations that Azerbaijan is allegedly preparing to
attack Armenia, that Azerbaijan does not respect the principles of
international law, are a clear distortion of the available facts
and are intended to mislead the international community.
It is completely unjustified that the Armenian side, which has
recently been conducting a policy of mass militarization,
destabilizing the situation in the region for about 5 months, in
order to conceal these steps, citing as justification appeals to
the "West Azerbaijani community", as well as responses to unfounded
statements of Armenia, claimed that our country is preparing for
war.
Emphasizing the importance of recognizing sovereignty and
territorial integrity, respecting the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration on
the delimitation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the
principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction and equality of countries
to establish transport and economic ties in the region, the Prime
Minister forgot that Armenia has been violating these principles
for more than 30 years. Unlike Armenia, immediately after the
44-day war, it was Azerbaijan that offered peace to Armenia based
on 5 basic principles. Armenia continues to violate these
principles with its claims against our country.
It is well known to everyone that the continuation of claims to
the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Constitution of
Armenia, legislative acts in force, official letters and
statements, documents circulated by international organizations and
courts, confirms that the leadership of Armenia is not interested
in promoting the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace agenda.
We urge the Armenian side, which continues its aggressive
slanderous rhetoric against our country using various international
platforms, to abandon statements damaging peaceful prospects and
use the opportunities created to turn the South Caucasus region
into a space of peace and cooperation".
