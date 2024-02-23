Azerbaijan Joins Global Efforts To Set Serious Goals For Renewables

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The global shift towards green energy, commonly referred to as
renewable energy, represents a profound transformation in our
approach to power generation. This transition is propelled by a
convergence of environmental, economic, and social imperatives. At
its core, the environmental aspect underscores the pressing need to
address the escalating threats of climate change and environmental
degradation. As traditional energy sources continue to contribute
to greenhouse gas emissions, the adoption of renewable energy
sources becomes paramount to mitigating the impact of climate
change and preserving the planet for future generations.
Economically, the move towards green energy signifies a
strategic investment in sustainable and resilient infrastructure.
The volatility of fossil fuel prices, coupled with the finite
nature of these resources, has necessitated a reevaluation of our
energy portfolio. Renewable energy sources offer not only a more
stable and cost-effective alternative but also present
opportunities for job creation and economic growth. The renewable
energy sector has emerged as a driver of innovation and
competitiveness, fostering a transition to a more sustainable and
economically viable energy landscape.
Socially, the transition to green energy is aligned with a
growing awareness and concern for the well-being of communities and
the equitable distribution of resources. The decentralisation of
energy production through renewable sources empowers local
communities, reducing dependence on centralised energy grids. This
decentralisation fosters energy democracy, enabling individuals and
communities to actively participate in and benefit from the
production of clean energy. Moreover, the renewable energy sector
has the potential to address energy poverty by providing access to
reliable and affordable energy for underserved populations.
The transition to green energy embodies a multifaceted approach
to address the interconnected challenges of environmental
degradation, economic instability, and social inequities. As
nations and communities embrace renewable energy solutions, they
not only contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future but
also set the stage for a paradigm shift towards a cleaner, more
inclusive, and environmentally responsible energy ecosystem.
Azerbaijan, with its strategic geopolitical position and
abundant natural resources, plays a pivotal role in this global
transition. The country, traditionally recognised for its oil and
gas reserves, is increasingly directing its attention towards
renewable energy sources. Azerbaijan's commitment to green energy
aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and embrace
sustainable practices. The diversification of Azerbaijan's energy
portfolio not only contributes to environmental conservation but
also enhances energy security and economic sustainability.
Azerbaijan's geographic location, characterised by ample
sunlight and wind resources, positions the country as a potential
leader in renewable energy adoption. Investments in solar and wind
projects, coupled with advancements in technology, demonstrate
Azerbaijan's commitment to harnessing clean and sustainable energy
sources. Moreover, as a proactive participant in international
collaborations and agreements related to climate change, Azerbaijan
contributes to the broader global effort to transition towards a
greener future.
That is why Azerbaijan has assumed the responsibility of hosting
COP29 this year and has established specific obligations and tasks
ahead of it.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said
in his speech that we will hold the COP29 international conference
at a high level.
"I have no doubt that we will hold the COP29 international
conference at a high level and that it will be yet another great
success for our country and people. At the same time, Azerbaijan
will assert itself in this field as an oil and gas country, and
everyone in the world will see again that our agenda is related to
green energy. The creation of green energy and the transportation
of green energy to world markets are currently the priorities of
our energy policy. This is a reality and the whole world will see
it again," the Azerbaijani President stressed.
Providing opinions on the reasons and factors driving the
transition to green energy, Dean Shmuel Elmas, an expert in energy
and geopolitics at Globes, emphasised the significant role of the
world's wealthiest individuals in influencing global renewable
energy trends. He highlighted a notable example, citing the Indian
Adani Group's establishment of a solar field equivalent in size to
Singapore, emphasising the crucial nature of such large-scale
projects in achieving global net-zero goals.
According to Elmas, governments need to incentivize renewable
energy companies with benefits that are distinct from those granted
to fossil fuel giants. By doing so, he envisions the active
participation of major global energy companies in the essential
transition required for the well-being of future generations.
Recognising this as a collaborative initiative, Elmas acknowledged
that its realisation may take some time.
Identifying profitability as a significant challenge in the
renewable energy market, Elmas drew parallels with the historical
struggles faced by early solar companies. He advocated for
government-led subsidisation programs to facilitate improvements in
various renewable sectors, echoing the positive impact witnessed
following a decline in solar panel prices.
Elmas also proposed a novel approach to utilising border areas
for renewable energy projects, suggesting the deployment of solar
panels along border fences. Additionally, he underscored the
importance of international collaboration, encouraging countries to
share their unique experiences and knowledge in different renewable
energy domains, thereby contributing to a greener global energy
mix.
Addressing concerns raised by environmental organisations about
energy giants like SOCAR, Elmas challenged the perception of these
companies as problematic, asserting their potential to play a vital
role in finding solutions. He advocated for collaborative efforts
between such industry giants and the renewable energy sector,
emphasising the possibility of more favourable outcomes.
Dean Shmuel Elmas concluded by emphasising the urgency of
achieving zero emissions globally by 2050. Citing coal, oil, and
natural gas as dominant contributors to global emissions from fuel
combustion, he warned against continuing on the current trajectory,
asserting that the only viable alternative is to establish
ambitious and high-quality goals for renewable energies, ultimately
saving the planet from the detrimental consequences of climate
change.
MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107891109
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.