Enemy Fires At Agricultural Enterprise In Kharkiv Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A private agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region was damaged by enemy drones.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, at 11:15 p.m., hits were recorded in the village of Mokra Rokytne, Kharkiv district.

"The drone attack damaged a private agricultural enterprise. Five hit sites were discovered, a warehouse hangar was damaged, and 15 cows were killed," noted Syniehubov.

"Steel Frontier" fighters destroy 13th "Murom-M" insector

He added that no attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded during the day. About 20 settlements of the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Dvorichna, Ivanivka, and others.

Moreover, as noted by Colonel Syniehubov, the enemy conducted five offensives in the area of Synkivka and Tabaivka during the day but did not achieve any success.

One killed, one wounded in enemy shelling ofregion

Over the past day in the Kharkiv region, combined groups of explosive experts demined 13.62 hectares of territory and destroyed 258 explosive devices.

As reported, on February 21, Russians shelled the Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft guns, mortars, and artillery, leaving one dead and one injured.