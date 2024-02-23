Iran's FM Says Ties With Hungary On Right Track

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Feb 23 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said yesterday, relations between his country and Hungary were on the right track.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, following their meeting in the Iranian capital, Tehran, earlier in the day.

Amir-Abdollahian said, the two countries signed two strategic documents and a roadmap for agricultural cooperation and also exchanged views on regional and international issues, with a focus on the conflict in Gaza and upholding the rights of the Palestinians.

“We highlighted the necessity to adopt political solutions (to the conflict) and focus on the United Nations resolutions and stopping the genocide (against Palestinians),” he said, adding that, the crisis in Ukraine needs to end through diplomacy and negotiation.

War is not the solution, neither in Gaza nor in any other place in the world, said the Iranian foreign minister.

The Hungarian minister said, his trip to Tehran was aimed at helping prevent an escalation of tension in the region.

Tension in the (West Asia) region can cause many problems for the entire world, he said, adding that, Hungary and Iran so far had very good relations.– NNN-IRNA

