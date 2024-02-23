Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Take The Flight With New ‘Crew’ Posters

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The posters of Bollywood stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon from their upcoming film 'Crew' were unveiled on Friday.

The three leading ladies can be seen decked in the uniform of cabin crew as they play air hostesses in the film. The posters show them donning their crimson outfits as they stand against the backdrop of an aeroplane cabin.

Taking to their social media, the makers shared the first-look posters of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. While Tabu's poster reads:“Risk It”, Kareena's poster reads:“Steal It,” and Kriti's poster reads:“Fake It.”

'Crew', produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan.

The film will debut in theatres in March 29, 2024.