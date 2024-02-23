Did 61-Year-Old Tom Cruise Break Up With His 25-Year-Old Elsina Khayrova? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The relationship between Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova has ended. While it appeared that they were still going strong, particularly following their London visit earlier this month, it has been claimed that they have chosen to separate ways.

A source tells The Sun US that the romance 'run its course', adding, "To end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they'd bumped into each other in the lift. There are no hard feelings between them, and for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course." Cruise, the 61-year-old 'Mission Impossible' star, and Khayrova, a 36-year-old Russian socialite, lived in the same block in London.

Also Read:

Rashmika Mandanna in Milan: Animal actress looks stunning in all-black ensemble

The news of their split comes just days after the socialite supposedly brought her children, a boy and a daughter from her previous marriage, to Russian tycoon Dimitry Tsvetkov. At that time, a report on Page Six claimed, "Tom has been staying the night at Elsina's apartment, which, as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and, despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do."

However, a report in US Weekly claimed that Tom and Elsiva 'are super happy together'. A source told them, "Tom [has] never ruled out getting married again; it's just that the circumstances haven't been right.”

After news of Cruise's involvement with Khayrova surfaced, her ex-husband, Tsvetkov, discussed their divorce. Reflecting on their 11-year marriage, the Russian businessman said that he spent millions to accommodate her excessive preferences. Tsvetkov asserted her penchant for grandeur, stating that anybody in a relationship with Khayrova should be prepared to continue or exceed such extravagant spending.

Also Read:

Queen 2: Kangana Ranaut's next film script ready? Vikas Bahl spills beans

He had told The Daily Mail, "Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open." He also wished her well.