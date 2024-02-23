Saudi Arabia Visa For Egypt, UAE Resident

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





SAUDI ARABIA CRUISE TOURIST VISA

Saudi Arabia is a Middle Eastern country. The eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens of approximately 50 countries to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. In 2019, the Saudi government implemented the tourist eVisa to simplify the visa application process and welcome foreign visitors. Each entry has a 90-day validity period, giving the total validity period of 180 days. Multiple entries are allowed with the Saudi Arabia eVisa. This means you can bring it with you on several trips to the country. The Saudi visa issued online is valid for a year from the date of issuance. Once accepted, the tourist can enter Saudi Arabia via any of the country's seaports, airports, or land borders. The Saudi Cruise Tourist Visa permitted travellers to visit the country's ports as part of a cruise group. This visa did not allow travellers to travel independently within Saudi Arabia outside of the designated ports of call. Individual tourists were unable to obtain an ordinary tourist visa to enter Saudi Arabia outside of the framework of a cruise. To acquire a Saudi Cruise Tourist Visa, you must normally arrange a cruise package that includes Saudi Arabia as one of the locations and be a member of an organized group. The cruise line or their authorized representatives would typically manage the visa application process. Passengers on cruise ships can apply for an e-visa to visit and stay in Saudi Arabia. It is worth noting, however, that cruise passengers must present multiple travel documents to border check officials.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI ARABIA ENTRY PORTS FOR TOURISTS

The Saudi government has implemented an electronic visa system, also known as an online visa or e-visa, which has significantly simplified the process of visiting Saudi Arabia for foreigners. Individuals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia by air or sea can now apply for a visa online and receive official travel authorization within a few days. It is worth noting that, while Saudi Arabia has 15 domestic and 13 international airports, not all of them accept e-Visa holders.

ENTRY PORTS FOR TOURISTS



King Khalid International Airport (RUH) – Located in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, this is one of the busiest airports in the country and serves as a major entry point for international tourists.

King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) – Situated in Jeddah, the airport serves as the gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Many pilgrims visiting for Hajj or Umrah enter Saudi Arabia through this airport.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) – Located in Medina, this airport is another common entry point for pilgrims visiting the holy sites in the city.

King Fahd International Airport (DMM) – Situated in Dammam, the airport serves the Eastern Province and is an important entry point for both business and leisure travellers.

Abha International Airport (AHB) – Located in Abha, in the Asir Province, this airport serves the southwestern region of Saudi Arabia and is known for its scenic beauty and mild climate. King Fahd Causeway – This is a land border crossing that connects Saudi Arabia with Bahrain. It is a popular entry point for tourists arriving by land from Bahrain.

SAUDI ARABIA UMRAH VISA FOR EGYPTIAN RESIDENTS

Millions of Muslims visit Mecca every year. Visitors travel from all over the world to see Islam's holiest city and the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad. Muslim Egyptians with a Saudi Arabia Umrah visa can travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage. Egypt is not among the visa-free countries in Saudi Arabia, so Egyptians must obtain a visa to enter the country. The Saudi government has made several attempts to improve the utility and efficacy of the visa application process. One of these initiatives is the Saudi Arabia electronic visa, which is now available to nationals from 50 countries for short-term stays. Egyptian nationals, on the other hand, are not eligible and must apply in person at an embassy or consulate. A Saudi visa is an official document that allows the holder to lawfully enter the country. You may be unable to board your flight if you do not have a valid visa, but you will be denied entrance by immigration agents upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. Tourist visas to Saudi Arabia for Egyptian people are normally provided with a one-year validity period. This implies that if your tourist visa is approved, you will be able to enter Saudi Arabia within the given validity term, which is typically one year from the date of issuance. We provide a Multiple Entry visa, which allows applicants to stay in Saudi Arabia for 90 days throughout a year. The application process requires basic personal information such as name, address, and passport information. The visa fee is due at the time of application, and processing periods vary by embassy or agency.

SAUDI ARABIA UMRAH VISA FOR UAE RESIDENTS

Every year, millions of Muslims from around the world visit Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah. Umrah, unlike Hajj, is a voluntary religious pilgrimage that can take place at any time of year. The Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa, also known as the Saudi Arabia Tourist eVisa, allows Muslim pilgrims to perform the Umrah in Saudi Arabia. This visa enables Muslims and non-Muslims to travel to this beautiful country to visit relatives and friends and perform Umrah. In 2019, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia introduced an online application system for international tourists seeking a Saudi tourist visa, including UAE residents. In 2019, the Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa to streamline the visa application process and welcome foreign visitors. Multiple entries are permitted with the Saudi Arabia online visa. It allows for a 90-day stay with each entry into the country, for a total of 180 days during the validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

COMPLETE GUIDE TO SAUDI ARABIA E VISA

Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens from approximately 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. The Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa in 2019 to speed up visa applications and welcome international visitors. Saudi Arabia's online visa allows for multiple entries. Each entry allows for a 90-day stay, totaling 180 days during the validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance. International nationals planning to visit Saudi Arabia for reasons other than tourism, such as business or study, should contact their home country's Saudi embassy or consulate. It is the quickest and most straightforward method of obtaining authorization to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

