EAA Foundation Partners With UK's FCDO To Advance Education For Out-Of-School Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, one of the largest global institutions in development and education, announced the signing of its partnership with the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) for three years. This agreement builds upon a successful five-year collaboration that has made significant strides in addressing the educational needs of out-of-school children (OOSC) across South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Since the partnership's inception on February 3, 2016, EAA is pleased to report a total contribution of 135,580,220USD towards educational initiatives, reaching 785,665 children previously out of school. These efforts underscore EAA and FCDO's dedication to providing quality education to the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach children, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 of ensuring inclusive and equal access to quality education for all.

Recent collaborations include funding projects with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in impacting 20,000 children in Northeast Nigeria and 65,000 children in Uganda.

In addition to programmatic efforts, the partnership has successfully leveraged advocacy platforms, notably organizing a panel session on“How can Education Contribute to Peace Building” at the Global Education Summit in London in July 2021, featuring the Rt Hon Minister Mitchell and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Minister Wendy Morton as the keynote speaker.

The agreement, signed during the official visit of the Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP, FCDO Minister for Africa and Development, to Qatar this week, aims to explore new collaboration models. Both parties are committed to continuing their impactful work, targeting an additional 300,000 OOSC in countries of mutual interest.

UK Development Minister, Andrew Mitchell, said:“Every child has the right to go to school. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to making that a reality, by giving all children around the world, regardless of their circumstances, a chance to build a better life - a chance that only a decent education can deliver. Education is a passport out of poverty. All children deserve one. We will not rest until we make that happen.”

EAA CEO Fahad Al Sulaiti said: "Our continued collaboration with the FCDO stands as a beacon of hope for countless children across the globe. Together, we are not merely providing access to education; we are nurturing the potential of the next generation to craft a future marked by peace and prosperity. This partnership underscores our commitment to turning the tide for those in the most challenging circumstances, ensuring that every child can unlock their full potential and contribute to building a more equitable world."

The partnership is a testament to the shared vision and commitment of EAA and FCDO to overcoming barriers to education and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to their communities.

This collaborative project seeks to empower and build the capacities of young people and youth organizations in a range of countries and regions, especially those facing conflict and situations of vulnerability. The primary focus is protecting and advancing the right to education, a critical component for youth's well-being and future prospects in challenging environments.