Man, Child Rescued From Delhi House Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) A man and a child were rescued after a fire broke out in a house in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Friday, a fire department officer said.

Sharing the initial details, the fire official said that a call regarding the blaze at a house in F-Block, Mohan Garden was received at 10:14 a.m.

“Total six fire tenders have been dispatched to the spot. The fire is in a house, consisting of ground plus three floors,” said Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg.

“One man and one child have been rescued safely by DFS and the rescue operation will continue,” Garg added.

More details awaited.