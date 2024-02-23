Muttaqi To Otunbayeva: Doha Meeting Yields No Specific Outcome

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told UNAMA head Roza Otunbayeva that their administration closely watched the Doha meeting and noticed that it didn't produce any specific results.

Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on his social media platform X, Muttaqi hopes that the interactive meetings with the Taliban administration will yield positive results.

Muttaqi believes discussions with the de facto authorities on Afghanistan's matters need to be thorough for any progress.

Balkhi, citing Otunbayeva, conveyed that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thinks actions shouldn't complicate engagement with the Taliban in appointing a special representative for Afghanistan.

The second meeting of special representatives for Afghanistan happened in Doha on 18 and 19th of February, but the Taliban's representatives didn't take part.

Participants in this two-day meeting discussed proposals for an independent assessment of Afghanistan and the appointment of a special representative of the United Nations for Afghanistan.

However, the appointment of the special representative has been deferred to the upcoming session of the Security Council, expected to convene shortly.

