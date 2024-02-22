Delhi Records 7.6 Degrees, AQI 'Poor' At Several Stations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Until Thursday, the minimum temperature was hovering around 12 degrees, and the maximum temperature was recorded at around 25 to 27 degrees.

The IMD's Friday forecast showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 27 degrees, with the minimum at around 8 degrees again.

The weather department said that there will be "mainly clear sky" throughout the day.

Air quality at 9 a.m. at several stations across the city was in the 'poor' and 'moderate' categories, unlike last week when the AQI was 'very poor' and 'poor'.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'poor' category, at 300 and PM10 reached 260, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 137, which is counted as 'moderate' and PM10 at 122.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 180, falling under the 'moderate' category.