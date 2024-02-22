Cannabisnewsbreaks - Marigold PR Announces Upcoming Radicle Femmes Event Focused On Women In Cannabis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Marigold PR, an award-winning public relations agency to the North American cannabis industry, announced that it is hosting the first-ever Radicle Femmes event. According to the announcement, Radicle Femmes is designed to be Canada's largest networking event celebrating women in cannabis. The premiere event is slated for March 8, 2024, which is International Women's Day; it will be held in Toronto in collaboration with several sponsors, including the

Ontario Cannabis Store, the Panther Group,

Sister Merci and Solei. The event is designed to highlight the achievements of women entrepreneurs, professionals and advocates in shaping the industry landscape. The agenda includes panel discussions and networking events that focus on topics ranging from challenges that women to face to access to funding and low representation in the space. The one-day event will include entrepreneurs, marketers, consultants, retail decision-makers, licensed producers, brand representatives and other ancillary services.

“Women are underrepresented in leadership positions in many industries, including the cannabis industry, despite their significant contribution to the sector,” said Ontario Cannabis Store vice president of corporate affairs, social responsibility and strategic engagement Tanya Watkins in the press release.“The OCS's commitment to enabling a vibrant cannabis marketplace is tied to supporting a diverse and inclusive industry. We're proud to sponsor Radicle Femmes, which celebrates the many contributions of women who continue pushing the legal cannabis industry forward.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Marigold PR

Marigold PR has become a leading force in elevating the profile of the cannabis industry through strategic communications and high-impact events. As an award-winning public relations agency, Marigold PR has established a portfolio that includes a diverse range of clients, from emerging startups to established industry leaders. Marigold PR has been instrumental in supporting and hosting high-profile cannabis events and conferences that serve as a nexus for like-minded businesses, thought leaders and influencers in the cannabis space. For more information about the company, visit

.

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN