Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, February 22, 2024
Coya Inches up Ahead of ALS Address
Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) saw its shares move past breakeven at the open Thursday. The company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biologics intended to enhance regulatory T cell (Treg) function, announced that Dr. Stanley Appel, M.D., Chairman of Coya's Scientific Advisory Board, will present data on its novel oxidative stress biomarker candidate from a large cohort of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) patients at the upcoming Society of Neuroimmune Pharmacology Conference being held on March 10-13, in Charleston, SC. Dr. Appel's presentation will be on Tuesday, March 12, and is titled Immunomodulatory Therapy in Neurodegenerative Disease: Lessons from ALS.
Dr. Fred Grossman, Coya's Chief Medical Officer, stated:“Neurofilament Light Chain (NFL), despite its lack of specificity for ALS, is currently the only robust and validated biomarker used for diagnostic and prognostic performance in symptomatic ALS patients. Less than a year ago, the FDA approved Tofersen for the treatment of ALS associated with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase gene based on its ability to lower NFL blood levels. We believe that our preliminary novel biomarker data may facilitate new opportunities to better predict patient survival, monitor disease progression, and track efficacy of therapies and will be an important part of the analysis in the upcoming Ph. 2 COYA 302 ALS study.”
COYA shares began the day up 12 cents, or 1.4%, to $8.82.
