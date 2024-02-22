AI Stocks Ride The Technology Wave Of The Future (OTCQB: AVAI) (NYSE: AI) (NASDAQ: SOUN) (NASDAQ: KSCP)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering AI stocks issues a snapshot for the sector featuring Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI ), an artificial intelligence (AI) technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions.

With AI stocks showing impressive gains in 2023, there are high expectations for 2024 as the technology advances exponentially and investment continues to pour into the sector.

According to a report this week from Barron's , "Microsoft is on an artificial-intelligence charm offensive around the world. The technology company's latest commitment is for around $5.6 billion in AI investment across Europe."

With the tech giants all battling for leadership, investors are looking for smaller companies with niche market opportunities, to find the next potential big thing in AI.

Focusing on security applications for AI, Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI ) just announced that it will be expanding its scope for planned enhancements to Avant! AITM with the intent to deliver best in class security in conjunction with its high-performance data center infrastructure. As one of the earliest companies to market with a functional generative AI, Avant's announcement marks a significant advancement in data center information management, compliance and cybersecurity.

From the news: Avant! AITM seamlessly integrates with industry-standard data science tools and algorithms, enabling organizations to harness the power of data for deeper insights and informed decision-making. Planned advancements in Avant's proprietary gen AI will have the dual aim of providing early detection of potential security vulnerabilities and recommendations for proactive interventions to enhance cybersecurity baselines, mitigate risks and ensure compliance in today's dynamic digital landscape.

"As a former CISO, I am extremely excited about adding AI-enhanced cybersecurity to our customer-facing toolkit," said Danny Rittman, CISO at Avant Technologies. "Cybersecurity and compliance are more important than ever, and we are passionate about supporting our customers and partners to stay ahead of the curve - both now and in the future."

From the news: On the cybersecurity front, Avant will serve as a vigilant guardian - supervising all cybersecurity aspects within the data center environment. From continuous monitoring and vulnerability assessment to proactive risk assessments and real-time response in case of cyber-attack incidents, Avant intends to empower its customers to achieve and maintain a robust cybersecurity posture and threat mitigation capabilities - going beyond standard cybersecurity to maintain data compliance, privacy compliance, and necessary standard compliances according to specific application types. By automating compliance management processes, organizations can achieve regulatory compliance while reducing administrative burden and mitigating compliance-related risks.

Avant CEO, Timothy Lantz said, "The rapid advancements in AI are unlocking tremendous opportunities and potential across almost every facet of our lives, but those same advancements can also pose an increased threat when used by those with an intent to harm. In today's digital world cybersecurity is of paramount importance and Avant is committed to providing our customers with the necessary tools to ensure the safety and security of their information and that of their end-users."

Avant! AITM represents a paradigm shift in data center management, offering organizations a strategic advantage in optimizing performance, enhancing cybersecurity, and ensuring compliance in their IT infrastructure.

According to a recent article looking at how one AI stock, C3 (NYSE: AI ) performed last year, "The stock gained 157% in 2023, far outpacing the S&P 500's 24% rise."

C3 will hos t its fifth annual AI conference, C3 Transform 2024, from March 5-7, 2024 in Boca Raton, Florida. This event brings together business leaders, technical experts, thought leaders, and C3 AI customers to discuss enterprise AI innovation, performance and value; this year, the focus is on how generative AI is delivering enormous productivity and efficiency benefits across industries.

From the news: "At its core, C3 Transform is where the vision of enterprise AI comes to life," said C3 AI CEO and Chairman, Thomas M. Siebel. "Generative AI is changing the future of business, and leaders across every sector are turning to it to improve efficiency, productivity, and workforce skills and knowledge. By bringing together experts from C3 AI and early adopters who can speak to the value of enterprise AI, C3 Transform gives attendees the chance to discover exactly how they can use generative AI securely and effectively."

A recent Form 13F SEC filing for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA ) grabbed investor attention showing investment in SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN ), a voice AI solutions company. Investors will be able to see if the company performance matches expectations, as they announced that it will report its 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day.

Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO, and Nitesh Sharan, CFO will host the conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at and a replay will be available at the same location.

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP ), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence technologies focused on public safety, recently announced that it deployed two more of its K5 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs") driven by its proprietary AI software to enhance safety measures at a Washington casino and at a security services company that recently became a reseller in the Knightscope Authorized Partner ("KAP") program.

The K5 ASR is the Company's fully autonomous (i.e., no human intervention needed to operate) outdoor robot capable of watching over a property 24/7/365. The robot's commanding size, along with its conspicuous lighting, strobe lights, broadcast messages and patrol sounds effectively deter illicit activities, while its sensors gather evidentiary-quality video and publicly available data to aid investigations. The robots also provide a unique guest experience with branded graphics, a client-chosen voice for custom audio broadcast messaging, and improved access to emergency services.



As all investors turned to Nvidia's Q4 earnings this week for insight into the direction of the sector, it is apparent that the AI game in still in its infancy. It is growing at a pace beyond any predictions. OpenAI's ChatGPT surpassed 1 million users in 5 days and according to the latest available data (December), ChatGPT currently has around 180.5 million users.

Research more AI stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

A bout Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure: This article featuring Avant Technologies, Inc. is part of Investorideas paid for article content creation .Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/

More disclaime:

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.