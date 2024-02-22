Haryana Assembly Passes Two Bills

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 22 (IANS) On the third day of the budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, two bills were passed on Thursday.

These include the Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Industrial Disputes (Amendment and Miscellaneous Provisions) (Haryana Amendment) Repeal Bill, 2024.

The Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill was passed to amend the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973.

Municipalities in the state have three tiers of hierarchy based on population criteria i.e., Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and Municipal Committee.

There were only Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees in the state till 1994 due to the small urban population.

The Haryana Municipal Act, 1973, was enacted to govern the matters of municipalities in Haryana.

Keeping in view the 74th Constitutional amendment, the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, was enacted for the constitution of Municipal Corporations in large towns.

The Faridabad Complex Administration was responsible for the management of Faridabad and it was upgraded to Municipal Corporation in 1994.

To improve the service conditions of employees and their utilisation in providing municipal services as per their competence and experience, the government has felt the need for the applicability of common service rules to all categories of employees of Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees by making amendments to the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973, by inserting new section 38A in the said Act.

The Industrial Disputes (Amendment and Miscellaneous Provisions) (Haryana Amendment) Repeal Bill was passed to repeal the Industrial Disputes (Amendment and Miscellaneous Provisions) (Haryana Amendment) Act, 1957.