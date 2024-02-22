Home Medical Equipment Market Share, Outlook, Demand, Scope And Growth Opportunities By 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Home Medical Equipment Market Report by Equipment Type (Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, Mobility Assist and Patient Support Equipment), Distribution Channel (Retail Medical Stores, Online Retailers, Hospital Pharmacies), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global home medical equipment market size reached US$ 40.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 67.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Home Medical Equipment Industry:



Aging Population:

The global rise in the aging population is a significant driver of the home medical equipment market. As individuals age, they are more likely to suffer from chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, which require ongoing monitoring and management. Home medical equipment, including blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, and oxygen concentrators enable elderly patients to maintain their independence while managing their health conditions effectively. The convenience and ability to stay at home are especially important for the elderly, who may have mobility challenges or a preference for aging in place.

Technological Advancements:

Innovations in technology have significantly impacted the home medical equipment market by enhancing the functionality, reliability, and user-friendliness of devices. Smart medical devices that can connect to the internet and integrate with mobile applications for real-time monitoring and data sharing with healthcare providers are becoming increasingly common. These advancements not only improve patient outcomes by enabling more timely and precise care but also increase the appeal of home care solutions. Technological progress in wearable health devices, telehealth platforms, and remote patient monitoring systems has made home-based care more efficient and accessible, driving the market forward.

Cost-Effectiveness:

The economic benefits of home healthcare, compared to traditional inpatient care, act as a strong driver for the home medical equipment market. Home care reduces the need for expensive hospital stays and frequent visits to healthcare facilities, offering a cost-effective solution for both patients and healthcare systems. Insurance providers and government health programs are increasingly recognizing the cost savings associated with home care and are more willing to cover home medical equipment, further encouraging its use.



Leading Companies Operating in the Global Home Medical Equipment Industry:



Abbott Laboratories

Arkray Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Caire Inc. (NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.)

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medline Industries LP

Medtronic plc

OMRON Healthcare Inc. (Omron Corporation) Resmed Inc.

Home Medical Equipment Market Report Segmentation:



By Equipment Type:



Therapeutic Equipment



Respiratory Therapy Equipment



Dialysis Equipment



Intravenous Equipment

Others

Patient Monitoring Equipment



Conventional Monitors

Telemedicine Patient Monitoring Equipment

Mobility Assist and Patient Support Equipment



Mobility Assist Equipment



Medical Furniture Bathroom Safety Equipment

Therapeutic equipment leads the home medical equipment market due to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions that require long-term care and rehabilitation, such as respiratory disorders, sleep apnea, and diabetes.

By Distribution Channel:



Retail Medical Stores

Online Retailers Hospital Pharmacies

Retail medical stores are the largest distribution channel, offering easy access and immediate availability of home medical equipment to consumers.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing adoption of home healthcare services among the aging population.

Home Medical Equipment Market Trends:

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are increasingly supporting home healthcare through favorable policies and regulations. This includes reimbursement policies that cover home medical equipment and services, encouraging patients to opt for home care. In addition, regulatory bodies are streamlining the approval process for home medical devices, ensuring they meet safety and efficacy standards. Such supportive policies not only facilitate the growth of the home medical equipment market but also ensure that patients receive high-quality care in the comfort of their homes.

