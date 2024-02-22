Washington claims Putin`s present to Kim is unlawful

(MENAFN) In a recent diplomatic controversy, the United States State Department has accused Russia of violating international sanctions imposed on North Korea by gifting a luxury car to the country's leader, Kim Jong-un. The contentious move, involving the transfer of a Russian-made Aurus by President Vladimir Putin, has sparked concerns about potential breaches of United Nations penalties on Pyongyang.



During a press briefing on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller asserted that the gift likely contradicted United Nations Security Council resolutions, which explicitly prohibit member states from supplying transportation vehicles and luxury automobiles to North Korea. Miller went on to express the view that if the reports are accurate, it would be yet another instance of Russia violating resolutions that it had previously supported.



Adding a touch of humor to the serious matter, Miller quipped that Kim Jong-un should have opted for "the extended warranty." The comments came as the international community scrutinizes the implications of Putin's luxury car gift, raising questions about the adherence to sanctions designed to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions.



The controversy first surfaced when North Korean state media reported on Tuesday that President Putin had transferred the vehicle to DPRK authorities over the weekend. Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un's younger sister and a senior North Korean official, described the incident as "a clear demonstration of the special personal relationship" between her brother and Putin.



In response to these allegations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed any suggestion that Moscow had violated sanctions. Addressing similar concerns raised by South Korean officials on Tuesday, Zakharova suggested that if Seoul had questions regarding compliance with United Nations sanctions, they should approach the United Nations Security Council sanctions committee. She also raised suspicions about Washington's influence on Seoul, questioning whether there was any pressure to disrupt legitimate trade relations with other countries.



As the international community awaits further developments, this diplomatic spat adds another layer of complexity to the already intricate relationships between key global players. The accusations and counterarguments surrounding Putin's gift to Kim Jong-un underscore the challenges in enforcing and interpreting international sanctions, leaving observers curious about the potential ramifications on diplomatic ties in the region.



MENAFN22022024000045015687ID1107885355