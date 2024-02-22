Biden stumbles while getting on board of Air Force One

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden's recent stumbles while boarding Air Force One on Tuesday have reignited concerns about his health and cognitive abilities. Despite the White House consistently asserting his excellent health, the 81-year-old Democrat has been resistant to undergoing a cognitive test during his annual health exams. The incident at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, captured by cameras, showed Biden tripping twice while ascending the steps to the presidential jet, narrowly avoiding a fall.



Critics, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Biden's former challenger for the Democratic nomination who is now an independent candidate, have called for the president to undergo a cognitive test. Kennedy emphasized the importance of Biden participating in debates to demonstrate his mental acuity and capability to handle the responsibilities of the presidency.



Adding to the chorus of concerns, 84 House Republicans penned an open letter demanding that President Biden submit to a cognitive test or potentially face replacement under the 25th Amendment. The letter, authored by former White House physician Ronny Jackson, expressed apprehensions about the president's mental state and questioned his ability to lead the nation effectively.



This renewed focus on Biden's cognitive health comes in the wake of special counsel Robert Hur's investigation into the president's handling of classified documents. While Hur concluded that charges were not warranted due to the difficulty in persuading a jury about an "elderly man with a poor memory" committing a serious felony, it has not deterred calls for a comprehensive cognitive assessment.



The incident at Air Force One adds fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding President Biden's fitness for office. As political figures and the public scrutinize his physical and mental well-being, the call for transparency and a cognitive evaluation intensifies, posing a challenge for the Biden administration to address growing concerns and maintain confidence in his ability to fulfill the duties of the presidency.



