Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region, Killing Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Lvove, Beryslav district, Kherson region, early on February 22, killing a man in the yard of his house.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Russian troops have killed a man in the village of Lvove, Beryslav district. The occupiers shelled the settlement in the morning. A strike hit a residential building," Prokudin said. Read also:
According to him, a local resident, 59, who was in the yard of his house sustained fatal injuries.
