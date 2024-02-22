Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region, Killing Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Lvove, Beryslav district, Kherson region, early on February 22, killing a man in the yard of his house.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian troops have killed a man in the village of Lvove, Beryslav district. The occupiers shelled the settlement in the morning. A strike hit a residential building," Prokudin said.

According to him, a local resident, 59, who was in the yard of his house sustained fatal injuries.