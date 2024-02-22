(MENAFN) In a recent development at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the United States has once again vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, drawing sharp criticism from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The resolution, drafted by Algeria, aimed to establish an immediate humanitarian truce and received support from 13 out of 15 UNSC members, including Russia and China. The United States cast the lone 'no' vote, with the United Kingdom choosing to abstain.



Zakharova, in an interview with Sputnik Radio, accused the United States of displaying a disregard for human life by repeatedly blocking calls for a ceasefire. She emphasized that the American stance was not specific to any nationality but rather a broader disregard for people in general. The spokeswoman expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Gaza, attributing it to the continued obstruction of a truce by the United States.



The Russian official also addressed the broader context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, asserting that the solution the United States is pushing for does not exist. However, Zakharova did not elaborate on what she believes Washington is trying to achieve in Gaza, leaving the international community to speculate on the motivations behind the United State's veto.



Furthermore, Zakharova commented on the United States decision in early February to impose sanctions on several Israeli settlers accused of stoking violence in the occupied West Bank. She raised questions about the origins of these settlers, pointing out that they are part of the Israeli government system, which, she claimed, was supported by the United States. Zakharova argued that the United States, as a guarantor of the well-being of the people in the region, bears responsibility for the actions of the Israeli government and settlers.



As tensions persist in the Middle East, the international community watches closely, with Russia openly challenging the United State's role in shaping the narrative and outcomes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The repeated use of the veto power by the United States in the UNSC raises questions about the effectiveness of the global body in addressing humanitarian crises and fostering peace in the region.





MENAFN22022024000045015687ID1107885196