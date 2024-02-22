Apple unveils fresh sports app, free for iPhones running iOS 17.2 or later

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Apple, the US-based global tech firm, announced the launch of a new sports app that will be available free of charge for all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later.



Dubbed Apple Sports, the app promises to deliver real-time scores, statistics, and more, prioritizing speed and simplicity, according to a statement from the company.



Apple further explained that the app will offer a personalized experience, highlighting users' favorite leagues and teams in a user-friendly interface crafted by Apple.



As of Wednesday, Apple Sports is available for free download in the App Store in the US, UK, and Canada, offering users immediate access to its features and functionalities.



“We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats," Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, stated, adding that the app simplifies the process for users to remain informed about their preferred teams and leagues.



Apple Sports will enable users to track ongoing leagues such as Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for both men's and women's sports, and the National Hockey League (NHL) in the US.



Furthermore, the app will feature prominent international leagues, including Germany's Bundesliga, Spain's La Liga, Mexico's Liga MX, France's Ligue 1, Italy's Serie A, and the Premier League, the top tier of English football.



Over time, Apple Sports plans to introduce additional leagues, including Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Football League (NFL), the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) for their respective upcoming seasons.

