Russian Forces Launch 578 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 578 strikes on nine settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on February 21.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers carried out 130 UAV attacks on Huliaipole, Malynivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka and Novoandriyivka and 35 MLRS attacks on Levadne, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. The Rashists also carried out six air strikes on Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Robotyne," he wrote.

Some 407 artillery strikes targeted Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka.

Three civilians injured as Russians shell Kherson region 47 times in past day

On February 21, at around 19:30, enemy aircraft dropped two bombs on Orikhiv and six bombs on Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration