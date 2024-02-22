Qatar Science And Technology Park Appoints Dr. Jack Lau As President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced the appointment of Dr. Jack Lau (pictured) as President.

With over 25 years of experience and a wealth of expertise spanning technology, academia, and entrepreneurship, Dr. Lau is poised to lead QSTP into its next phase of growth and advancement. Dr. Lau has a distinguished track record of leading sustainable ventures across various domains.

He holds the honour of personally receiving 20 patents and has steered multiple startups as CEO, collectively contributing to the development of 45 patented technologies.

“QSTP has made incredible contributions to the technology development and entrepreneurship landscape in Qatar through its robust and collaborative ecosystem. I look forward to leading QSTP's exceptional team to continue building the organisation's legacy of excellence and drive further innovation and growth,” said Dr Lau.