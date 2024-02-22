Azerbaijan's Oil Price On Rise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in
the Italian port of Augusta on February 21 increased by $0,69 and
amounted to $87.62 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Azernews reports.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0,78 (to $85.94 per
barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $66.48 per barrel, which is $0,61
more than the previous price.
In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in
the North Sea also increased by $0,56 on February 21 compared to
the previous indication, to $85.45.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 22.
MENAFN22022024000195011045ID1107883719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.