Prime Minister's Favourite Program On Millet Highlighted At 12Th Global Festival Of Journalism Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, February 20, 2024: The 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024, held at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City, featured a special promotion of the Prime Minister's Favourite Program on Millet. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in his address, underscored the commitment of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and the International Journalism Centre (IJC) to amplify important initiatives of the Government of India and extend their reach to a global audience.



The event, attended by esteemed dignitaries including H.E. Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria; H.E. Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of Chad; Dr. Abu Al Jazer, Media Advisor of the Embassy of Palestine; Dr. Murthy Devarabhotla, Trade Commissioner of Cuba; and Faya F Millimouno of Guinea, showcased the collective dedication towards promoting significant government programs on an international platform.



Deepak Singhal, IAS, former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, shed light on the benefits of millet, emphasizing its nutritional advantages to the audience. The discussion, organized by the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, provided valuable insights into the importance of incorporating millet into daily diets.



Dr. Marwah reiterated the importance of leveraging platforms like the Global Festival of Journalism to raise awareness about critical issues and initiatives, emphasizing the role of media and entertainment industry in driving positive change and societal progress.



The presence and active participation of esteemed guests from various countries underscored the global significance of the Prime Ministerï¿1⁄2s Favourite Program on Millet, highlighting its potential to make a meaningful impact on public health and nutrition worldwide.



The event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of ICMEI, IJC, Asian Unity Alliance, World Peace Development and Research Foundation, and other supporting organizations, reaffirming their commitment to advancing the objectives of the Government of India and promoting global cooperation and understanding.



