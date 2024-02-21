Will Petrol Pumps In Punjab Remain Shut Today Due To Dealers' Protest? Here's All You Should Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The statewide strike of the Petrol Pump Dealer Association (PPDA) has been put on hold as the meeting between the Association and the Oil Companies is set to be held today.

Earlier, all petrol pumps across Punjab were set to be shut today i.e. on 22 February as dealers in the state are demanding an increase in their commission per Rozana Spokesman report, the call for a strike today has been put on hold as the association has decided to wait till the meeting is held. In addition to this, the association has also stated that it will start the strike on Thursday i.e. on February 29, if today's meeting with the OMCs remain inconclusive.

Also Read: Fresh capex to fuel next leg of growth for Indian economy, inflation to stabilise ahead: RBI BulletinWhy are Petrol Pump dealers protesting?As per PTC news report, oil marketing companies (OMCs) had not raised margins for the dealers since the last seven years i.e. since August 2017. Ashok Sachdeva, who is chairman of the PPDA said that since 2017 the price of fuel stayed about ₹3 per litre, while ₹2 per litre remained for diesel, as reported by Hindustan Times Read: Does MSP help in crop diversification? Farmers will shift from paddy, wheat only when...: Agri expert weighs inThe announcement of the 22 February shutdown was announced last week after which on 15 February the dealers had announced that won't be purchasing fuel from oil companies as mark of protest which also resulted in shortage of fuel supply to the common people Read: Union Cabinet approves hike in sugarcane FRP by ₹25 to ₹340 per quintal amid farmers' protestIn another news, the Farmer leaders has put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at Shambhu that they will decide the next course of action on Friday evening Punjab farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu had resumed their agitation early in the morning yesterday after a two-day halt following the fourth round of talks on Sunday night. Thousands of farmers will remain camped at the two border points during the pause in the agitation over their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver. A young farmer died while three persons were injured at Khanauri, Pandher said, while claiming that farmers did not indulge in violence. The 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.(With PTI inputs)

MENAFN21022024007365015876ID1107883158