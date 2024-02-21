U.S., British Warplanes Strike Houthi Targets In Hodeidah

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Feb 22 (NNN-SABA) – U.S. and British warplanes launched four airstrikes overnight, on Houthi sites in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, the al-Masirah TV said, yesterday.

The airstrikes hit areas in the north of the city, where residents reported hearing loud explosions and seeing jets flying overhead. No casualties were reported.

The Houthis on Monday fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Sea Champion, a Greek-flagged, U.S.-owned bulk carrier, bound for the port of Aden in Yemen, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on social media X.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on international shipping since mid-Nov last year, saying, they were in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, who faced intense Israeli attacks.

The U.S.-British forces have responded with dozens of airstrikes on Houthi targets, including mobile missile launchers and underwater drones, but have failed to deter the Houthis from launching more attacks.– NNN-SABA