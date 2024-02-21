RJAF Plane Airdrops Urgent Medical Aid To Jordanian Field Hospital, Gaza 77

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) -- Upon the directives, a Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) plane on Wednesday airdropped urgent medical aid for the 12th time, this time to the Jordanian Field Hospital (Gaza /77).A reliable military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army said that the airdrop was carried out in cooperation with the British side in order to enhance the capabilities of the hospital and increase the capacity of the medical staff to provide health and treatment services to alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip."This operation is a continuation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan' efforts to support its brothers in light of the war on the Gaza Strip," the source said.It added that the hospital continues to operate despite the difficult conditions it faces due to the war on Gaza.