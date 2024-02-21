Russians Return To Massive Use Of Aircraft Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have returned to a very massive use of aircraft, having launched 54 air strikes in the past 24 hours.

Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out 54 air strikes, thus returning to a very massive use of aircraft," Lykhovii said.

According to him, the enemy is actively using fighter jets in the Avdiivka and Marinka sectors, partly on the Novopavlivka axis, and a little less in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

He added that on February 21, the enemy had already carried out air strikes in the Avdiivka sector near Novopokrovske, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Semenivka, Orlivka and Lastochkyne.

Some 66 combat engagements were recorded at the front on February 20. Ukrainian aircraft struck ten Russian troop concentration areas and five air defense systems.