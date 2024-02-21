Russians Carry Out Air Strikes In Zaporizhzhia Region's Orikhiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has dropped glide bombs on the town of Orikhiv in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region and other front-line communities.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Enemy forces are continuing to destroy front-line towns and villages. At 19:30, they carried out two air strikes on Orikhiv. They hit a non-residential building in the center of the town, causing a fire there. Other nearby buildings were damaged," Fedorov wrote.

One killed, one wounded in enemy shelling of Kharkiv region

In addition, the invaders carried out about six air strikes near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

Information about casualties is being clarified.

Earlier reports said that the invaders launched 516 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region on February 20.