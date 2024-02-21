Zelensky Updates Membership Of Supreme Cinc Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree updating the membership of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The decree, No. 83/2024 of February 21, has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

According to the document, among the new members are Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Anatoliy Barhylevych, and Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

In addition, Major General Maksym Myrhorodskyi, who had served as the commander of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, was excluded from the Staff.

On February 11, Zelensky appointed Ihor Skybiuk as the commander of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces and dismissed Maksym Myrhorodskyi from this post.