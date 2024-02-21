British Company Planning To Invest $10 Million In Uzbekistan's Telecommunications Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UK, Ravshan Usmonov, held
talks with the director of the British company Stephen Simon
Limited, Biyi Oloko, Azernews reports, citing
Kun news agency.
At the meeting, Biyi Oloko remarked that he had visited
Uzbekistan several times in recent years, where reforms in the
telecommunications sector and a stable investment climate in the
republic sparked his interest in implementing projects in the
country, Dunyo reported.
He remarked that his company intends to establish a new
commercial system in the communications market through the
privatization of existing mobile towers owned by Uztelecom and is
ready to invest $10 million.
Following the negotiations, Biyi Oloko expressed his desire to
participate in the "Offshore Outsourcing Tour" event, which will be
held in Tashkent and Samarkand from March 18-20, as well as the
Tashkent International Investment Forum on May 2.
"Stephen Simeon," a consulting and technology company, was
founded in 2001 and is located in the high-tech park "Thames Valley
Park." The park is home to over 8,000 tech companies, ranging from
large enterprises to startups. The company specializes in
telecommunications, IT solutions and business services, business
transformation, and corporate governance. "Stephen Simeon Limited"
conducts projects in countries across Africa and Europe, the USA,
and the UK.
