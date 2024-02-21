(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Saudia Airlines is expected to create a nonstop flight between Saudi Arabia and Brazil. Brazil's Ministry of Tourism reported on Tuesday (20) that during a bilateral meeting with the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia on February 17,“Saudi Arabia stressed its intention to establish a direct route with Brazil via Saudia.”

According to the Brazilian ministry,“the government is now developing studies to determine which destinations should be contemplated by these routes in order to advance on the proposal that will increase the connectivity between the two nations.” Pictured, a Saudia plane flying over Barcelona.

The meeting took place between Brazil's Tourism vice minister Ana Carla Lopes and Saudi Arabia's Tourism vice minister Sultan M. Al Musallam in Jamaica, where both participate in the 2nd Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Conference.

Another topic of the meeting was the sharing of the Brazilian experience in coastal tourism.“This way, Brazil can help the Red Sea-bathed country to develop its coastal tourism. Based on the successful experience in Brazil, Saudi Arabia invited Brazilian technicians to participate and assist in developing the Saudi coast as a sun and beach destination,” Brazil's Tourism Ministry reported.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

©Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/AFP

The post Saudia to add Brazil-Saudi Arabia nonstop flight appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .